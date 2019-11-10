WINGS restaurants will again this year provide free lunches for veterans and serving military. (Black Press Media files)

Restaurant chain in Langley offers free meals for vets

WINGS will provide free lunches between Remembrance Day and Nov. 15 to vets with ID

Charlie Farquharson/Special to the Langley Advance Times

A dozen WINGS Restaurants and Pubs locations across B.C. will offer a Veteran Appreciation Lunch to those who served this country.

This offer applies to one complimentary lunch item off the lunch special menu, and is valid Nov. 11 to 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Langley restaurant is at 19696 Fraser Hwy.

This is the third annual Veteran Appreciation Lunch that WINGS has hosted across the province. Gold Wings Entertainment Ltd. the parent company for WINGS Restaurants and Pubs, wanted to give back to local veterans.

“It’s the least we could do to show our appreciation and thanks to some of the most deserving individuals in our local communities,” said Jeff Perham, director of Marketing & Business Development.

The idea proved popular with WINGS restaurant operators.

“When we first suggested the idea to our restaurant operators, there was no hesitation, and they absolutely loved the idea,” he said.

Richard Hourie, veteran and vice president of the BC Veterans’ Commemorative Association, welcomed the offer for those who have served.

“This is a great initiative to support those who served, and are still serving our great country,” he said.

Hourie would like to see more local businesses take part in recognizing those who served our country.

“It’s wonderful to see businesses support those who made Canada the strong, proud, and free country is today,” he added.

For more information visit www.greatwings.ca, or on Instagram or Twitter.

