Ribbers ready to compete at McLeod Athletic Park

Boonie Sanders of Smoke Dem Bones is at Langley RibFest this weekend until Sunday, Aug. 20. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Hilmi Kukac of Boss Hog’s is at Langley RibFest this weekend until Sunday, Aug. 20. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Joey Plummer (right) of Prairie Smoke & Spice BBQ is at Langley RibFest this weekend until Sunday, Aug. 20. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Rick Davis is the chairperson for this year’s Langley RibFest taking place until Sunday, Aug. 20 at McLeod Athletic Park. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Members of Trinity Western University’s rugby team Spartans volunteered for Langley RibFest this weekend. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Carter, 9, competed with his brother Liam, 10, in the rope-pull challenge at the new adventure zone this year at Langley RibFest. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Rick Davis wasn’t a Rotarian when he attended RibFest last year, but he was recruited at the event. Now, he is the chairperson in charge of running the festival for its sixth year.

“It’s been great. One of the best parts of my job is the people I’ve met. The people, all the different charities, the heads of different organizations, the politicians, and just meeting the public – it’s so much fun,” Davis said.

He added that it goes to the true spirit of the event.

“This is one of those few community events where you can come and just enjoy yourself, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money… the intention is the true community spirit and a lot of these organizations’ spirit of pulling the community together.”

Davis thanks all the RibFest volunteers for their time to help run the event over the weekend.

“One of my biggest challenges was getting volunteers… So, I started talking to high schools, sports teams, and charities, and we maxed out. We have 450 volunteers this year,” he said.

Since 2018, the four Langley Rotary Clubs have joined forces to host an annual RibFest event that has attracted more than 40,000 people from across the Lower Mainland.

This year, in addition to the ribbers providing mouth-watering ribs, the popular kids zone returns with favourites such as the inflatable slide, bouncy castle, mini golf, swing ride, and block painting.

New additions include remote-control race cars and carnival games with prizes for all ages.

The toddler play area has been expanded to include a baby changing room.

Also new to RibFest this year, is an adventure zone hosted by Pinnacle Pursuits. It will feature an obstacle course and solo and group challenges.

Thanks to local sponsors, the kid zone and adventure zone are both free of charge.

“Family, friends, community, and charity are what RibFest Langley is all about,” Davis said.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and on Sunday, Aug. 20, it runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

