RibFest Langley includes adventure zone for this year’s festival

Boss Hogg’s was one of several “ribbers” at the Langley RibFest in previous years. (Langley Advance Times file) LA Robinson of Gator BBQ prepares some fall-off-the-bone meat at a previous Langley RibFest. (Langley Advance Times file) The popular face painting activity is returning for Langley RibFest this year from Aug. 18 to 20. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley RibFest runs from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 18 to 20, this year. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Inflatable slide has been a popular activity at the annual Langley RibFest. (Langley Advance Times file)

The four Langley Rotary Clubs are joining forces for their sixth annual RibFest event at McLeod Athletic Park of Aug. 18 to 20 weekend.

The event has grown since it started in 2018 with 20,000 people attending to nearly 40,000 people last year from across the Lower Mainland.

This year, the popular kids zone returns with favourites such as the inflatable slide, bouncy castle, mini golf, swing ride, and block painting.

New additions include remote-control race cars and carnival games with prizes for all ages.

The toddler play area has been expanded to include a baby changing room.

June Jones, kid zone chairperson, said they wanted to make sure there was something for everyone and the kid zone is part of that.

“We know that the kid zone area is extremely popular… we are including activities for toddlers to teens, encouraging parent and grandparent participation, all can enjoy something different,” she said.

Also new to RibFest this year is an adventure zone hosted by Pinnacle Pursuits. It will feature an obstacle course and solo and group challenges.

“As a long-standing Rotarian myself, I deeply believe in what Rotary stands for and contributes to the community locally and globally. We are very excited to support RibFest,” said Jonathan Willcocks, president of Pinnacle Pursuits.

Thanks to local sponsors, the kid zone and adventure zone are both free of charge.

Grant Sauer, local Notary and Rotarian, has again sponsored the highly popular face painting activity. This year to meet demand, a team of high school students have been recruited and are being trained to help out.

“I love the outdoors and believe it’s important to create outdoor activities for children to enjoy. I want to see the kids outside playing like the good old days,” Sauer said for why he sponsors the activity each year.

Rick Davis, RibFest chair, encourages everyone to attend and enjoy the party.

“Family, friends, community, and charity are what RibFest Langley is all about,” he said.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19. On Sunday, Aug. 20, it runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, people can visit ribfestlangley.com.

READ ALSO: ‘Motors and Music’ returns to Langley

IN OTHER NEWS: Abbotsford hotdog vendor helps search to find kidney for Maple Ridge man, 22

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.