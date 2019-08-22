Second annual Langley RibFest has raised an estimated $100,000 through local Rotary Clubs. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

RibFest smokes last year’s totals

An estimated $100,000 was raised by local Rotary clubs

Langley RibFest smoked last year’s totals with preliminary estimates circling around $100,000 that will be put back in the community.

Local Rotary Clubs – Langley, Sunrise, Central, and Aldergrove – hosted RibFest to raise funds for local charities, including the Starfish backpack program to put nutritious meals in schools.

RibFest Chair Jeff Morfitt said the second annual Langley RibFest attracted thousands of hungry attendees looking for the very best rib racks in town – a 35-per-cent increase from 2018.

But not everything has to do with ribs at RibFest; an array of vendors including books, beer tents, a kids’ area with face-painting, and a winnable Jeep were scattered all through the busy park – not to mention a line up of live musical acts from bands like Tiller’s Folly to a CCR cover group.

Read More: Grillers compete for best meat in Langley

“We are really pleased that we’ve created a great community building event wrapped around the rib attraction,” Morfiit said.

Local craft beer, ice-cream and mini-donut trucks, and Krause Berry pies were also on the menu.

Morfitt has confirmed that that the grills will once again be fired up next summer for a third Langley RibFest due to the high attendance numbers as well as the community support.

