Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset will fly up to 30 flags on Saturday, April 25. (Langley Advance Times files)

Rotarians honour Langley’s essential workers with Canadian flags

Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset will fly up to 30 flags on Saturday, April 25

On Saturday, April 25, members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset will be erecting upwards of 30 flags at a central location in Bedford Landing.

The flags will be placed at 22960 Jenny Lewis Avenue and will be up in time for the nightly 7 p.m. celebration honoring essential workers.

Helga Carter, a flag program committee member, said the club wanted to honour the doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers and decided that it would be appropriate to display the Canadian flags.

“Our street has a lot of enthusiastic clapping and noise making, even some dancing on the porches, led by one neighbour, Dan, who plays O, Canada and other great music over his large speakers to rally everyone outside for 7 p.m.,” Carter said.

READ MORE: One of Langley's most popular summer events has been cancelled due to COVID-19

This summer, the Rotary club planned to launch its flag program.

When it’s up and running the program will give Langley residents the opportunity to have a full-size Canadian flag placed on their property for three statutory holiday weekends.

Canada Day, BC Day and Labour Day for a donation of $50 to the Rotary Club.

Originally the club was going to launch the program with the May long weekend however with restrictions still in place because of the pandemic, it was postponed until July.

“As a club we do a lot of hands on projects to better our community and sometimes we need some funds to bolster our work. This fundraiser helps our hard work go further in the community,” said Travis Strain, chair of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset.

People are welcome to attend the flag raising or take part in the nightly 7 p.m. celebration as long as they are adhering to social distancing rules.

For more information about the Flag program, please visit http://langleycentralsunset.ca/flag-program.

