Rotarians plan clothing drive for Langley’s homeless

For the second time this year, the Sunrise satellite club hopes to host a two-hour blitz at MEC

Getting warm, dry clothing to people in need in Langley this winter is a priority for members of a Langley Rotary Club.

The team at Langley Central Sunrise’s satellite club hopes to run a two-hour clothing drive early next month that will provide gently used, warm clothes for the community’s homeless, said vice-president Andrew Brumby.

The drive is on the books for Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC), he said, noting it could changed in light of changing COVID-19 restrictions.

The team held a similar drive last January, but wanted to reach out earlier this winter season.

The drop offs can be made at MEC, 6121 200th St. during the set two-hour window only. And, donors are asked to adhere to the mandatory mask requirements in the store.

In particular, the group is hoping to collect winter specific clothing such as coats, socks, jackets, warm sweaters, and accessories such as gloves, toques, and scarves, said service chair Lilianne Fuller.

The donations will be delivered to Langley’s Gateway of Hope homeless shelter, which is run by the Salvation Army on the Langley Bypass.

“Because of COVID-19, the public is being asked to hold on to their donations until the day of collection,” Fuller said.

“This is because all the clothing items will be delivered to the Gateway of Hope to be quarantined prior to distribution to those in need.”

