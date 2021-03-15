Rotary Club ready to cover Langley in Canada flags

Unique program allows people to have flags put up and taken down for three summer long weekends

Lilianne Fuller, publicity chair of the Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunrise, was among those who took part in the club’s flag program in 2020. It will again be held this summer. (Rotary/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A fledgling local Rotary Club is offering to help people show their national pride this summer.

The Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunrise will hold its second summer flag program.

The $50 donation will allow people to have a flag placed on their lawns prior to three holidays – namely Canada Day in July, the B.C. Day long weekend in August. and September’s Labour Day.

“Now, more than ever, we think that showing our support for the health care and frontline workers is essential. Last year, every night at 7, there was an outpouring of support. This year, not so much. So by putting up a Canadian flag, people can be both patriotic and they can show their support for the people who keep our country running,” said Lilianne Fuller, the club’s public relations chairperson.

The offer is not available to people who live in stratas.

Last year as part of the new flag initiative the club also put up flags to honour health-care heroes, such as along a stretch of Billy Brown Road in Fort Langley in May then opened up the flag program to anyone wanting one for the three holidays.

“We wanted to honour the health care heroes and show them our support,” Fuller said.

The club has 50 flags and put up about 35 last year.

The club can be contacted through its Facebook page about the flag sign up or email flags@langleycentralsunset.ca. Proceeds from the flag initiative are used for the club’s good works.

“As a new and fledgling club, we need to raise funds to do good works in the community,” Fuller explained. “For example, our club will be building an outdoor classroom for Glenwood Elementary School. So we need to raise funds for that. The Rotary Club of Oak Bay sponsored us with 50 flags so all we need is to maintain the flags. If we are so fortunate as to sell more than 50, we’ll reinvest some of the funds we raise this year for more inventory.”

The club received lots of positive feedback from the flag campaign last year.

“Many of the people who had flags last year have ordered again for this year,” Fuller said.

