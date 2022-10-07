Rotary member John Meagher thanked Brogan’s Diner and others involved for supporting the cause. (File photos)

Rotary member John Meagher thanked Brogan’s Diner and others involved for supporting the cause. (File photos)

Rotary clubs partner with community to provide Thanksgiving dinner

Full-course turkey dinner for those in need

After a two-year-long break due to COVID, the Rotary Thanksgiving community dinner is back at Brogan’s Diner, located at 20555-56A Ave.

On Monday, Oct. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset and the Langley Central Rotary Club will provide a full-course turkey dinner to those in need in the community.

To facilitate this dinner, Brogan’s has partnered with the two Rotary clubs, J. D. Turkey Farms Specialty, Langley Food Bank Society, Brookswood Baptist Church, and Thunderbird Show Park.

Shannon Brogan of the Brogan’s said she is proud to be part of the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“We believe this is our way of giving back to the community that gives so much support to us,” said Brogan.

“We enjoy meeting and getting to know the people around us.”

John Meagher, chair of the Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset, thanked Brogan and others involved for the support.

“I sincerely thank Brogan’s Diner, the other sponsors, and volunteers for their help to make this dinner happen,” commented Meagher.

“Our club is extremely happy to offer this dinner once again, which aligns with our Rotary core values of ‘service above self’.”

.

READ MORE: Winner of Rotary Clubs of Langley $142,900 50-50 draw didn’t believe it at first

RELATED: Thomasson’s legacy lives on in Aldergrove

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Returning to Langley event’s roots

Just Posted

Langley Rotary clubs and other community leaders will provide a full-course turkey dinner to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. (Langley Advance Times files)
Rotary clubs partner with community to provide Thanksgiving dinner

Langley’s six-year-old Amelia watched on intently as five-year-old Hayley McArthur built a mountain out of crinkled paper then added felt pen and water to see where the coloured streams would flow. It was one of the activity booths at World’s Rivers Day Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Returning to Langley event’s roots

Image is from the election website for Val van den Broek. (screen grab)
LETTER: Langley City resident critical of mayor’s claims

Rich Coleman (left) and Eric Woodward are both running for Langley Township’s mayors seat. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Township mayoral candidates clash over financial disclosures, blind trust

Pop-up banner image