Rotary clubs partner with community to provide Thanksgiving dinner

Full-course turkey dinner for those in need

Rotary member John Meagher thanked Brogan’s Diner and others involved for supporting the cause. (File photos)

After a two-year-long break due to COVID, the Rotary Thanksgiving community dinner is back at Brogan’s Diner, located at 20555-56A Ave.

On Monday, Oct. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset and the Langley Central Rotary Club will provide a full-course turkey dinner to those in need in the community.

To facilitate this dinner, Brogan’s has partnered with the two Rotary clubs, J. D. Turkey Farms Specialty, Langley Food Bank Society, Brookswood Baptist Church, and Thunderbird Show Park.

Shannon Brogan of the Brogan’s said she is proud to be part of the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“We believe this is our way of giving back to the community that gives so much support to us,” said Brogan.

“We enjoy meeting and getting to know the people around us.”

John Meagher, chair of the Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset, thanked Brogan and others involved for the support.

“I sincerely thank Brogan’s Diner, the other sponsors, and volunteers for their help to make this dinner happen,” commented Meagher.

“Our club is extremely happy to offer this dinner once again, which aligns with our Rotary core values of ‘service above self’.”

.

READ MORE: Winner of Rotary Clubs of Langley $142,900 50-50 draw didn’t believe it at first

RELATED: Thomasson’s legacy lives on in Aldergrove

.