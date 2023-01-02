Rotary helps fill tummies during the holidays

A little extra money was handed out to two of Aldergrove’s food charities just ahead of Christmas thanks to the Rotary Club of Aldergrove. Rotarian Karen Long delivered the good news and a $1,000 donation to Tannis Percival at the Aldergrove Food Bank. (Special to The Star) Langley Meal on Wheels volunteers – including Laurena – headed out to deliver meals on Christmas morning, along with some of the 300+ gift bags donated through the London Drugs giving tree program. The packages included items such as scarves, books, puzzles, and more for local seniors and shut-ins. (Special to The Star) A little extra money was handed out to two of Aldergrove’s food charities just ahead of Christmas thanks to the Rotary Club of Aldergrove. Rotarian Karen Long delivered the good news and a $1,000 donation to Tannis Percival at the Aldergrove Food Bank. (Special to The Star) Langley Meal on Wheels volunteers – including Bryan and Joyce – headed out to deliver meals on Christmas morning, along with some of the 300+ gift bags donated through the London Drugs giving tree program. The packages included items such as scarves, books, puzzles, and more for local seniors and shut-ins. (Special to The Star) Langley Meal on Wheels volunteers – including Mary and her grandson – headed out to deliver meals on Christmas morning, along with some of the 300+ gift bags donated through the London Drugs giving tree program. The packages included items such as scarves, books, puzzles, and more for local seniors and shut-ins. (Special to The Star) Doug Hadley, George Bryce, and Gord Carnes installed Christmas lights in downtown Aldergrove ahead of the parade and other Christmas festivities downtown. (Special to The Star) Langley Meal on Wheels volunteers – including Angie and Shannon – headed out to deliver meals on Christmas morning, along with some of the 300+ gift bags donated through the London Drugs giving tree program. The packages included items such as scarves, books, puzzles, and more for local seniors and shut-ins. (Special to The Star) A little extra money was handed out to two of Aldergrove’s food charities just ahead of Christmas thanks to the Rotary Club of Aldergrove. Rotarian Karen Long delivered the good news and a $1,000 donation to Langley Meals on Wheels. (Special to The Star)

The holiday season is a “very special time” for the Rotary Club of Aldergrove and its members.

For instance, with the assistance of the Township of Langley fire department and Asplundh, Rotary volunteers kick off the season by installing Christmas lights along Fraser Highway, explained Rotarian spokesperson Karen Long.

“We are proud to be included as one of the community sponsors and supporters of the Aldergrove Christmas Light Up Parade, and proud to support the community organizations and volunteers who spend countless hours planning such wonderful events for everyone to enjoy,” she noted.

Each Christmas, the Rotary Club of Aldergrove also grants needed support to families and organizations that help people in need during the holiday season – assist those who ensure that food and necessities are available to everyone, Long said.

This year, that came in the form of $2,000 divided between two local food-related charities.

A $1,000 cheque was delivered a few days before Christmas to Shannon Woykin, Langley Meals on Wheels’ executive director.

“Thank you to the Rotary Club of Aldergrove for their continued support of Langley Meals on Wheels, with a recent focus on the Aldergrove Community Station House,” Woykin said.

Those funds went towards supporting seniors and people with mobility issues during Christmas, and especially during the recent snow storms that made it challenging for Meals on Wheels clients to get out and purchase groceries, Woykin explained.

“We are very grateful to our dedicated staff and volunteers who are committed to delivering meals in all weather conditions, including Christmas morning,” she added.

Similarly, a $1,000 cheque was also presented to Tannis Percival, coordinator at the Aldergrove Food Bank, just ahead of the holidays.

“The Aldergrove community is so incredibly supportive of the Aldergrove Food Bank,” said a very grateful Percival.

Because of year-round support from Freshco, local schools (especially Coghlan Elementary), Girl Guides, Cranky’s bike shop, individual families, and local business, the food bank truly feels “blessed,” she said.

“We are able to keep our shelves well supplied for our clients and keep on rolling. (A bit of a pun there as Cranky’s refurbishes bikes and donates them for our clients),” Percival explained.

“Also, we are fortunate to receive the gift of $1,000 from our Aldergrove Rotary. The Rotary has supported us in the past and we are very appreciative of the kindness they continue show us and other organizations in our small but huge hearted community. Thank you everyone!” she concluded.

.

AldergrovecharityRotary