John Meagher with Langley Senior Resources Society’s Anthony Kupferschmidt. The members of the Rotary club conducted their fourth annual drive at the LSRS compound. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

John Meagher with Langley Senior Resources Society’s Anthony Kupferschmidt. The members of the Rotary club conducted their fourth annual drive at the LSRS compound. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Rotary members fill two SUVs with warm clothing

This was the club’s fourth donation drive

Members of the Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset, on Tuesday evening, Nov. 22 conducted their annual winter clothing drive to support the marginalized in the community.

More than 50 people brought hundreds of items and the club president John Meagher said the donations were enough to fill the backs of two SUVs. The collection was handed over to Langley’s Gateway of Hope and will eventually be distributed amongst those in need.

“[Gateway of Hope staff] was so happy to receive the donation as they were very low on warm clothing and blankets,” said Meagher.

This was the local club’s fourth year organizing the drive in partnership with Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS), which provided them their space to gather and sort the clothing.

Meagher thanked LSRS staff for their assistance and support.

He also appreciated those who came out in the evening to donate clothing.

“This means a lot to me that we were able to assist in some way. I want to thank everyone who helped us make this event a success,” he concluded.

.

RELATED: Realtors Care Blanket Drive in support of Langley charities begins Monday

READ MORE: Langley organizations gear up for blanket drives a little early this year

.

charityCharity and DonationsDonationLangleyRotary

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley is one busy place

Just Posted

Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset’s president John Meagher handing over the donations to Gateway of Hope’s Nicholas Ivey The local rotary club conduced a warm clothing drive on Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Rotary members fill two SUVs with warm clothing

BCEHS honoured five lifesavers who aided a man having a heart attack. From left are paramedic Brian Twaites, and rescuers Gary and Jacqueline Aulakh with their daughter, Gina and Brian Hewson, and Connor Lyons, with paramedics Maria Cirstea, Mathew Leslie, and John Semple. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Good Samaritans honoured for saving life of Langley heart attack victim

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley is one busy place

Kwantlen First Nation chief Marilyn Gabriel, Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, and Township Mayor Eric Woodward were at the ceremony announcing the Kwantlen First Nation Plaza to mark the Township’s 150th anniversary. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Writer questions Langley’s treatment of local First Nations

Pop-up banner image