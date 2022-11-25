Rotary members fill two SUVs with warm clothing

John Meagher with Langley Senior Resources Society’s Anthony Kupferschmidt. The members of the Rotary club conducted their fourth annual drive at the LSRS compound. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Members of the Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset, on Tuesday evening, Nov. 22 conducted their annual winter clothing drive to support the marginalized in the community.

More than 50 people brought hundreds of items and the club president John Meagher said the donations were enough to fill the backs of two SUVs. The collection was handed over to Langley’s Gateway of Hope and will eventually be distributed amongst those in need.

“[Gateway of Hope staff] was so happy to receive the donation as they were very low on warm clothing and blankets,” said Meagher.

This was the local club’s fourth year organizing the drive in partnership with Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS), which provided them their space to gather and sort the clothing.

Meagher thanked LSRS staff for their assistance and support.

He also appreciated those who came out in the evening to donate clothing.

“This means a lot to me that we were able to assist in some way. I want to thank everyone who helped us make this event a success,” he concluded.

