Run unites locals in fight against breast cancer

Many Langley residents laced up and ran in the CIBC Run for the Cure earlier this month, all in aid of raising money and awareness for breast cancer. (Black Press Media files)

A number of Langleyites joined 20,000 others coast to coast who laced up their runners and hit the pavement this month to help raise more than $9 million for breast cancer.

They were participants in the Canadian Cancer Society’s (CCS’s) 30th annual CIBC Run for the Cure on Oct. 3, and they united (albeit virtually) to raise money to support those people facing breast cancer – so they can live long, healthy lives, said society CEO Andrea Seale.

“Over the last 30 years, the impact we’ve made together is undeniable. Since its peak in 1986, the breast cancer death rate in women has been nearly cut in half,” Seale heralded.

“This reduction reflects the impact of research that has led to improvements in early detection and treatment for breast cancer,” she said.

Every day, more than 75 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in Canada – the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women.

From the discovery of the BRCA 1 and 2 genetic mutations to tests that predict the risk of cancer recurrence, CCS has invested in research that has transformed understanding of breast cancer.

The cancer society has also supported breakthroughs in less invasive surgeries; the delivery of more efficient treatments made possible by harnessing the power of technology; and the rise of personalized medicine, which has improved treatment options and enabled healthcare providers to deliver care that is targeted to individuals.

“As we celebrate our 30th annual CIBC Run for the Cure, we’re also celebrating the undeniable progress we’ve made against breast cancer and our unshakeable commitment to continue making meaningful change to benefit people affected by the disease,” Seale said.

The run is the largest, single-day event dedicated to raising funds for the breast cancer cause.

Last year, this national movement brought together over 25,000 participants and raised $9.5 million in communities across Canada. Since the event began in 1992, the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure has raised more than $471 million for breast cancer research and support. The CIBC team has raised more than $56 million throughout the 25-year partnership.

“Team CIBC is a testament to the power of the human spirit and how much can be achieved when people come together around a shared purpose,” said Seale.

“With the help of our dedicated and visionary partner of 25 years, CIBC, we have mobilized communities to ignite and normalize conversations about breast cancer, supported people and governments to reduce breast cancer risk and deepened our investment in life-changing and life-saving research. And we’re not done yet.”

Until the 1990s, many people with breast cancer were not comfortable disclosing their diagnosis.

It wasn’t until the rise of breast cancer awareness through events like the run that people began to reveal and talk about their breast cancer experiences. CCS’s national support system creates spaces and opportunities for community and connection, supporting people at every stage of their breast cancer journey.

Funds raised through the run are saving and changing lives by being invested into world-class research, transformative advocacy, and compassionate support.

Donations could help enable the next big discovery or ensure that someone facing a breast cancer diagnosis has the information and support they need to manage life with cancer more easily.

This year’s run may be over, but it’s not too late to help change the future of breast cancer, she said, noting the CCS website will be accepting online donations until Dec. 31.

To donate or learn more, people can visit: cibcrunforthecure.com.

“Together, we can continue to show Canadians facing breast cancer that we will never stop running,” Searle said.

