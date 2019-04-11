Gunner, a young but large dog awaiting adoption at LAPS, offered “help” to LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson and finance director Sean Baker as they tied their running shoes. The Furry Tails Foot Race fundraiser is coming up at the end of the month. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Runners ready for Langley’s Furry Tails Foot Race

The annual fundraiser and run/walk benefits the Patti Dale Animal Shelter

The Furry Tails Foot Race is coming up, giving animal lovers another chance to go for a run to help Langley’s largest animal shelter.

The Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) fundraiser will be held Sunday, April 28 at Derby Reach Regional Park.

“We have, so far, 94 participants signed up,” said Jayne Nelson, executive director of LAPS.

Money from the fundraiser goes towards ongoing programs at LAPS. In 2018, the shelter opened its long-awaited ISOasis building, an isolation intake facility for cats, for which it had been fundraising for many years.

Funds will help support the ongoing work there with lost and surrendered cats, as well as with the many dogs that find their way to the shelter.

When it comes to dogs, the Furry Tails Foot Race is inclusive of both two and four-legged runners, Nelson noted.

There are three categories – a five kilometre race, a 10 kilometre race, and for the five kilometre event, dogs are welcome.

Prizes include fastest man or woman alone across both distances, as well as the fastest person and dog team to cross the finish line of the five K race.

“I think we’ve got quite a few dogs registered already,” said Nelson.

There were 15 canine racers set to take part as of this week.

The race starts and finishes at the Edgewater Bar parking area on Allard Crescent in Derby Reach park.

The cost to sign up, including for race-day registration, is $50 for adults, $20 for kids six to 17 years old, and $5 for kids five and under, for the five kilometre run only.

Both routes will be on the gravel trails through the park, well marked and with volunteers present, and a water station at the midway point.

The five kilometre route follows the Edge Trail and Edge Farm Trail, while the 10 kilometre route followed the Edge and Edge Farm Trails, but also includes the Houston Trail Loop.

Runners signing up online at www.lapsbc.ca can register as fundraisers to help raise more money for the animals.

Strollers with off-road wheels are permitted on the five kilometre event.

The walk/run race starts at 9 a.m. sharp, so participants are advised to come early to pick up their race packages and warm up before that.

Previous story
VIDEO: A memorial rose garden for Langley woman

Just Posted

Tip from public leads to arrest of wanted men in Langley City

The suspects were seen walking away from a stolen car Monday.

B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby debuting in Abbotsford

First-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby invading Fraser Valley on Saturday

Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

Gates to open on Saturday, two days earlier than originally expected

VIDEO: A memorial rose garden for Langley woman

Beverly Anne Clay Memorial Rose Garden planted at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Country barn dance fundraises for Langley grads

Proceeds from the Barn Dance BBQ fundraiser on April 27 will go towards WGSS dry grad.

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays on Coquihalla, Okanagan highways

Poor driving conditions expected in B.C.’s interior

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Most Read