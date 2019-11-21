Santa comes to town for annual Aldergrove craft fair

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present around the clock for photo ops and whispers of so-desired Christmas gifts. (Aldergrove Star files)

St. Joachim & Ann’s Christmas Craft Fair returns this weekend with a focus is on handmade, quality goods and foods from 40 vendors that will make great Christmas presents.

The Christmas Craft Fair will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus for wish-making and free photos, free face-painting with Madame Butterfly, and the Christmas Bake Shop filled with traditional treats.

There will also be a fish pond full of prizes for the kids and a mix-and-match cookie bar so that you can stock up on treats for your holiday dessert trays.

The ladies of the parish will be serving chili and pie on Friday and a lunch of homemade soup, perogies, and sandwiches on Saturday – all the better to keep guests going as you check off every name on your Christmas shopping list.

Also keep an eye out for the Christmas Craft Fair mini-flyers at events throughout Langley because if you bring one to the craft fair, you can exchange it for a free cup of coffee.

A 50/50 draw and raffle proceeds will directly towards Christmas hampers for families in need in Aldergrove.

The Christmas Craft Fair opens its doors Friday, Nov. 22 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free. St. Joachim & Ann church hall is located at 2827 273rd St., in Aldergrove.