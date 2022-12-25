Santa letters from Langley’s Shortreed Community Elementary

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.
Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.
Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.
Dear Santa,
How many elves live
at the North Pole?
I have you have a great
Christmas. I’ve been
trying to be really
good. Please can I have a teddy bear?
Love, Mason
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa,
How are your
elves? is it cold on
the north Pole? Do You
have a Christmas tree?
how are the reindeer?
I have been trying to be Kind to my brother.Can
you Please bring me
Bluey and some minions toys
love Michael
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa
How are you
doing today? How
are the reindeer?
I have been good
this year. I Would
like Starboards
Please? love Parker.
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa,
How are The reindeer?
How is Mrs. claus?
do You have a
Christmas Tree?
How is the Weather
in the North Pole?
I have been Trying
to be good This
year. Can I Please
have a snow globe
for Christmas?
From Thomas
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Samta I to red and
I play in the snow and I med a
snow men and I like we play
sno and I play we my dadd and my
brother and I hed fun I men ti we hed
fun and I wot a mosr hiy dall and
I’m hiv mer cim and I like weniseir
love AALiYaH
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa
I went to my friends hos
yedodady and my fed came
to my hes. santa me on
she is my best friend.
santa I woda LoL doll
love Adrian
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa I lrn wrds
in grod one. I win try to
be good for mom.
I larnd minis in
math. my sistr plays with me. my mom
and my dod plays with me too.
I want a doll for crismts.
love Ali
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa
I made a snow man
I lerd lots of fonics
in Grade 1 mi NaNN
Ell came to day
I wotI cud see Mi
Grapy
Love Aubrey
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa
my sister is good. My Mom is good.
She bring me to shl
Aurora
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa,
I lrn math. I lrn to rit
My sister is the best My mom is the
best. My mom is taxin xir oF me
Mywish is For the hoBot dog
love Ava
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear santa.
momandme sleep in a
bed mom and me play in
snow. I wish for rsc car
love Chase
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
