Santa letters from Langley’s Shortreed Community Elementary

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.

Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.

Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.

Dear Santa,

How many elves live

at the North Pole?

I have you have a great

Christmas. I’ve been

trying to be really

good. Please can I have a teddy bear?

Love, Mason

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

How are your

elves? is it cold on

the north Pole? Do You

have a Christmas tree?

how are the reindeer?

I have been trying to be Kind to my brother.Can

you Please bring me

Bluey and some minions toys

love Michael

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa

How are you

doing today? How

are the reindeer?

I have been good

this year. I Would

like Starboards

Please? love Parker.

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

How are The reindeer?

How is Mrs. claus?

do You have a

Christmas Tree?

How is the Weather

in the North Pole?

I have been Trying

to be good This

year. Can I Please

have a snow globe

for Christmas?

From Thomas

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Samta I to red and

I play in the snow and I med a

snow men and I like we play

sno and I play we my dadd and my

brother and I hed fun I men ti we hed

fun and I wot a mosr hiy dall and

I’m hiv mer cim and I like weniseir

love AALiYaH

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa

I went to my friends hos

yedodady and my fed came

to my hes. santa me on

she is my best friend.

santa I woda LoL doll

love Adrian

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa I lrn wrds

in grod one. I win try to

be good for mom.

I larnd minis in

math. my sistr plays with me. my mom

and my dod plays with me too.

I want a doll for crismts.

love Ali

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa

I made a snow man

I lerd lots of fonics

in Grade 1 mi NaNN

Ell came to day

I wotI cud see Mi

Grapy

Love Aubrey

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa

my sister is good. My Mom is good.

She bring me to shl

Aurora

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

I lrn math. I lrn to rit

My sister is the best My mom is the

best. My mom is taxin xir oF me

Mywish is For the hoBot dog

love Ava

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear santa.

momandme sleep in a

bed mom and me play in

snow. I wish for rsc car

love Chase

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.