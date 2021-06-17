Save-On-Foods annual campaign for Langley food bank starts Thursday

50 per cent of net proceeds from Western Family brand to be donated

Sources Langley Food Bank will be getting some extra help this month from the Save-On-Foods Share It Forward campaign.

This is the fourth year for the campaign that will see 50 per cent of net proceeds, up to a maximum of $300,000, from all Western Family products sold at any of their stores, also including PriceSmart Foods and Urban Fare, to be donated directly to local food banks.

Funds raised at local stores in Langley will stay in the community.

In 2020 the campaign raised more than $10,000 for Sources Langley, according to Jaye Murray, program manager.

“Those living on low income often don’t have access to enough nutritious food to meet their health needs and extra funds provided by Share it Forward enable us to support their needs,” Murray said.

“It means we are able to purchase much needed food items when they are needed, more importantly extra funds mean we can purchase more fresh produce that are greatly needed by our clients.”

Every year, Save-On-Foods donates food and consumer goods worth more than $3 million to local food banks, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash raised through community and store fundraisers.

“It’s more important than ever that we, as Canadians, come together to support our neighbours during this crisis,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Local food banks play a critical role in our communities, and with the Share It Forward campaign, it’s easier than ever to support the great work they do every day,” he noted.

The campaign begins Thursday and runs until June 23.

