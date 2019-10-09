Say Aloha to Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s 15th studio album

“One Love, One Heart” releases on Oct. 19, with a concert celebration at Chief Sepass Theatre

Langley Ukulele Ensemble enjoyed a week-long trip to Hawaii this past July. This is the 25th anniversary of the ensemble performing at the Sheraton Waikiki Resort. (Nicole Braithwaite/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Ukulele Ensemble (LUE) is celebrating 25 years of performing in the Aloha State with the release of their 15th studio album, “One Love, One Heart.”

For a quarter century, LUE has been travelling to the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel in Hawaii – practising and performing a melody of uke music for audiences, while getting to experience the rich history of where the instrument comes from.

“One Love, One Heart” is the third album under the leadership of Paul Luongo, Langley Ukulele Association’s senior ensemble director, which is part of a long-standing tradition to record young members and their work.

Luongo said summertime songs from the 1960s and 1970s was the theme for this year’s collection.

“Not many kids can say they’ve gone to a professional studio, put on the headphones, and recorded an album,” Luongo said. “The type of music is what our demographic would have listened to. It’s the right age range, so it works well.”

Recorded in Vancouver’s Monarch Studios at the end of July – 12 tracks make up the album, which features covers of Seals & Crofts “Summer Breeze,” Rebone’s “Come and Get Your Love,” Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke,” Bob Marley’s “One Love/ People Get Ready,” and “Oye Como Va,” by Santana to name a few.

“We’ve already had a couple of shows and are set for a very busy performance year in 2019-20 with over 80 shows and counting scheduled until the end of [next] July,” Luongo said regarding the ensemble’s future. “It’s been a time for the record books – one of the busiest seasons LUE has ever had.”

For now, people can see the ensemble at the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St, in Fort Langley on Saturday, Oct. 19, for the album release.

“There will be videos highlighting past performances and a little presentation about the songs on the album before the show,” Luongo said. “It will give the audience a chance to hear classic tunes and featured solos before the album is performed live.”

Tickets can be purchased through the LUE website, box office phone 604-340-8536, or at www.eventbrite.ca

“One Love, One Heart” will be for sale at the concert; the first 500 copies feature a bonus cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

All sales go towards the uke school and sending kids to perform and experience the hands-on learning opportunity in Hawaii.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening and the video pre-show happening at 6:30 p.m.

