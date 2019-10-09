Langley Ukulele Ensemble enjoyed a week-long trip to Hawaii this past July. This is the 25th anniversary of the ensemble performing at the Sheraton Waikiki Resort. (Nicole Braithwaite/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Say Aloha to Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s 15th studio album

“One Love, One Heart” releases on Oct. 19, with a concert celebration at Chief Sepass Theatre

Langley Ukulele Ensemble (LUE) is celebrating 25 years of performing in the Aloha State with the release of their 15th studio album, “One Love, One Heart.”

For a quarter century, LUE has been travelling to the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel in Hawaii – practising and performing a melody of uke music for audiences, while getting to experience the rich history of where the instrument comes from.

“One Love, One Heart” is the third album under the leadership of Paul Luongo, Langley Ukulele Association’s senior ensemble director, which is part of a long-standing tradition to record young members and their work.

Luongo said summertime songs from the 1960s and 1970s was the theme for this year’s collection.

“Not many kids can say they’ve gone to a professional studio, put on the headphones, and recorded an album,” Luongo said. “The type of music is what our demographic would have listened to. It’s the right age range, so it works well.”

Read More: Feeling cool at uke school

Recorded in Vancouver’s Monarch Studios at the end of July – 12 tracks make up the album, which features covers of Seals & Crofts “Summer Breeze,” Rebone’s “Come and Get Your Love,” Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke,” Bob Marley’s “One Love/ People Get Ready,” and “Oye Como Va,” by Santana to name a few.

“We’ve already had a couple of shows and are set for a very busy performance year in 2019-20 with over 80 shows and counting scheduled until the end of [next] July,” Luongo said regarding the ensemble’s future. “It’s been a time for the record books – one of the busiest seasons LUE has ever had.”

For now, people can see the ensemble at the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St, in Fort Langley on Saturday, Oct. 19, for the album release.

“There will be videos highlighting past performances and a little presentation about the songs on the album before the show,” Luongo said. “It will give the audience a chance to hear classic tunes and featured solos before the album is performed live.”

Tickets can be purchased through the LUE website, box office phone 604-340-8536, or at www.eventbrite.ca

“One Love, One Heart” will be for sale at the concert; the first 500 copies feature a bonus cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

All sales go towards the uke school and sending kids to perform and experience the hands-on learning opportunity in Hawaii.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening and the video pre-show happening at 6:30 p.m.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Aldergrove library to celebrate 60 years in the community
Next story
Fort Langley celebrates two dozen years of millions of cranberries

Just Posted

Say Aloha to Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s 15th studio album

“One Love, One Heart” releases on Oct. 19, with a concert celebration at Chief Sepass Theatre

Aldergrove library to celebrate 60 years in the community

The public is invited inside for cake and games on Thursday (Oct. 9) at 2 p.m.

Family squabbles fill up the stage in production of Social Security

Langley actor Ian Harrison stars in Surrey Little Theatre’s new play, Oct. 17 to Nov. 16

Knifepoint mugging in Aldergrove among recent crimes

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in thefts, scams

Westbound Highway 1 crash involving multiple vehicles causing significant delays

Accident site is just West of 232nd Street in Langley and blocking the left lane

VIDEO: Four First Nations want to help the world replace coal with B.C. LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

Police watchdog deployed after man Tasered, object catches fire along Vancouver’s seawall

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking to speak to witnesses

Man with history of sexually assaulting girls in Calgary now charged in Abbotsford

Danny Depew was the subject of two prior police public warnings

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

Most Read