Langley City landmarks are featured on a Scavenger hunt through the month of July. (Langley Advance Times files)

Scavenger hunt sends residents around Langley City to locate landmarks

Family-friendly activity held throughout July instead of Community Day due to COVID-19 precautions

The annual Community Day event in Langley City was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, but a family-friendly scavenger hunt has been announced in its place.

A series of Langley landmarks including swimming pools, baseball diamonds, statues, walking trails, and parks are listed on an online sheet that asks participants to answer specific questions about 10 Langley City locations.

The goal of the scavenger hunt is to get people outdoors, in a safe manner, and explore the attractions and amenities that the community has to offer.

READ MORE: Langley City’s Community Day will go virtual

Scavenger hunt sheets can be downloaded at https://city.langley.bc.ca/parks-recreation/community-events/community-day.

Once people have filled the clue boxes in, they can submit the sheet to events@langleycity.ca or in person at Timms Community Centre – 20399 Douglas Crescent.

Participants have a chance to win 20 prizes of $50 downtown dollars; each correct scavenger hunt clue answer equals one draw ticket.

The deadline to complete the scavenger hunt is July 31.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CommunityLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: How dozens of volunteers helped a Langley stroke survivor come home

Just Posted

Scavenger hunt sends residents around Langley City to locate landmarks

Family-friendly activity held throughout July instead of Community Day due to COVID-19 precautions

Industrial accident cuts power to more than 1,600 in Langley this hour

BC Hydro crews are on scene

LETTER: Langley man concerned about cross-border ditch meetings

A local resident says he sees people not social distancing along Zero Avenue

Popular Thanksgiving festival cancelled by COVID

Fort Langley’s 25th annual October street festivities are put off until 2021 to avoid spread of virus

Drive-in theatre inspires Langley pastor to create similar church service

Jericho Ridge Community Church tried out the concept Sunday, and will do it again Aug. 2

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Abbotsford school vice-principal accused of getting Instagram ‘confessions’ page shut down

@A.S.S.S.Confessions page claims school officials contacted families to find out person behind page

Recreational chinook openings leave First Nations frustrated on the Lower Fraser

Limited recreational openings for chinook on the Chehalis and Chilliwack rivers being questioned

Most Read