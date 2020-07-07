Scavenger hunt sends residents around Langley City to locate landmarks

Family-friendly activity held throughout July instead of Community Day due to COVID-19 precautions

The annual Community Day event in Langley City was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, but a family-friendly scavenger hunt has been announced in its place.

A series of Langley landmarks including swimming pools, baseball diamonds, statues, walking trails, and parks are listed on an online sheet that asks participants to answer specific questions about 10 Langley City locations.

The goal of the scavenger hunt is to get people outdoors, in a safe manner, and explore the attractions and amenities that the community has to offer.

Scavenger hunt sheets can be downloaded at https://city.langley.bc.ca/parks-recreation/community-events/community-day.

Once people have filled the clue boxes in, they can submit the sheet to events@langleycity.ca or in person at Timms Community Centre – 20399 Douglas Crescent.

Participants have a chance to win 20 prizes of $50 downtown dollars; each correct scavenger hunt clue answer equals one draw ticket.

The deadline to complete the scavenger hunt is July 31.

