Mom Christine Higgins shows a backpack stuffed with school supplies for her eight-year-old son at the second annual Back To School event at Douglas Park Community School in Langley on Saturday (Aug. 24). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

School supply giveaway draws hundreds to Langley event

Free distribution ‘really helps’ parent says

Christine Higgins was impressed with the contents of her son’s new backpack, full of notebooks, pencils and other school materials.

“That’s all the supplies he needs,” Higgins commented. “This is great, because I’m a single mom. It really helps.”

While she was speaking with the Langley Advance Times, her eight-year-old son Mika was getting his hair trimmed for free by a professional stylist.

It was all part of the second annual Back To School event at Douglas Park Community School on Saturday (Aug. 24).

Hundreds registered for the Gateway of Hope school supply distribution, lining up for donated backpacks stuffed with necessaries for the coming school year.

Gateway based its bundle of school supplies on the lists from local schools.

The backpacks filled with supplies were prepped for different ages groups, from kindergarten to Grade 4, middle school, and high school.

READ ALSO: Donations will help bring school supplies from Walnut Grove to Guatemala

There was also a free barbecue, fresh produce, a photo booth, games and more.

All 550 backpacks were distributed, and there were plans to provide more to people who registered late, said Dan Donkers, Gateway’s fundraising co-ordinator.

It was the second year of the event, which brought together a variety of different agencies including Christian Life Assembly (CLA), The Village Church, Southgate Church and the City Dream Centre.

Last year, 500 backpacks were distributed.

A climbing wall was part of a play area for kids at the second annual Back To School giveaway at Douglas Park Community Schoolon Saturday (Aug. 24). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

