Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education, and ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education, and ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

Science Fair Foundation BC kicked off its biggest fundraiser, Sweatin’ for Science, May 1

The Science Fair Foundation BC has kicked off its biggest fundraiser Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition. The virtual fundraiser is presented by AbCellera.

“We are so excited to get this campaign moving,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC. “It’s great to see so many of BC’s leading tech companies, from our presenting sponsor AbCellera, to Life Sciences BC, to Genome BC, Aspect Biosystems and Standard Fusion forming teams and getting involved.”

Throughout the month of May, corporate and family teams are participating in weekly challenges and virtual workouts, tracking all of their activity and logging the km towards their team’s total. Prizes are awarded for distance traveled and funds raised as well as additional random draws where all participants have a chance to win.

Funds raised will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education as well as ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon. Financial aid for science fair students means they can access the tools necessary to develop their ideas and attend events outside their home communities.

Sweatin’ for Science also helps make programs like the annual Youth Innovation Showcase possible, where youth with innovations big or small are invited to register for this year’s virtual competition by submitting a 45-second pitch video explaining their innovative project. Finalists will pitch their ideas live to industry experts in November for a chance to win $5,000.

Registration for Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition is now open throughout the whole month of May. Participants can join at any time and will be able to take part in virtual workouts with a fun out-of-this-world twist as a part of Movin’ Mondays and individuals and teams will track their KM through an app from May 1 to 30.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience.

EducationScience

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Nicomekl hatchery open house called a ‘tremendous success’

Just Posted

Elenor, 4, from Murrayville, released Chinook smelts into the Nicomekl River system on Saturday, April 30. She was one of about 600 people who turned out for the Langley hatchery’s first in-person open house since the pandemic hit. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Nicomekl hatchery open house called a ‘tremendous success’

Georgia and Sydney Erickson, Grade 3 and 5 students respectively, got to meet Canadian Olympians Meaghan Mikkelson and Charles Hamelin when they visited Langley Meadows Community School on Friday, April 29, 2022, to launch the Breakfast Clubs of Canada program at the school. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Olympians visit Langley school for breakfast program kick-off

Brad and Janelle Carss, both longtime Langley residents, recently released a book on mindfulness and positivity. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley couple spreads positivity through comic style journal

Cowichan Valley Capitals player Matthew Edwards has signed with the Vancouver Giants. (Giants)
Giants sign Edwards