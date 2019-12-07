Scrap metals and clunker cars can help fund Langley Pos-Abilities

Non-profit will soon accept metal and vehicle donations to improve mobility assistance services

Langley Pos-Abilities is partnering with Your Choice to Donate, who will manage metal and vehicle recycling that collects funds for the non-profit. (contributed)

Langley Pos-Abilities Society (LPS), a non-profit aimed at aiding people with mobility issues, is hoping to gain traction with a new recycling pilot project.

Robert Leroux, president of LPS, said the idea arose after attending a presentation by Your Choice To Donate, an organization that collects recyclable materials for charitable causes.

“Lori King gave a presentation – she’s the founder of the kidney car program. It’s very near and dear to her heart and clearly a good way that we could generate some additional revenue,” Leroux said.

The Abbotsford-based business offers up donations to organizations such as the BC SPCA and Scrap Cars Not Kids through vehcile and scrap metals donations.

LPS will now be added as an option to donate to, giving residents a new choice to not only dispose of bulky materials, but also do some local good.

“People can give, for example, tire rims or metals with higher value like copper or nickle – all the way down to wire,” he explained. “They can strip off coating and use the metal – that could be a few hundred dollars right there; every little bit adds up.”

Leroux said plans to establish donation bins all over Langley are currently in the works; the challenge is finding the most convenient locations to set them up.

“The boxes would be only two-and-a-half feet long by two-and-a-half feet wide,” Leroux said. “Right now we are thinking of contacting service garages and storage facilities – people tend to have scrap metals and materials already there.”

As for cars and trucks, people will be able to call LPS or Fraser Valley Recycling, who will come out, collect the vehicle, and strip it down.

Everything of value is then sold or recycled, with the cash going straight to LPS.

“It’s two-fold,” Leroux assured. “What is raised will be used to pay for storage. We have facility for equipment and have a lot of wheel chairs – we might actually need a second unit for them. But the biggest cost, by far, is assessing and refurbishing equipment before we can give them out.”

LPS helps improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, including those living with mobility issues, hearing loss, blindness, and other conditions requiring assistance.

“We are talking about who can we approach for this and hopefully set them up in the New Year,” Leroux added.

If anyone is interested in hosting a scrap metal donation bin for LPS at their business, they are asked to contact the society by going to pos-abilities.org.

Bottle donations can also support Langley Pos-Abilities; people can bring their recycling to Return It-Langley and ask for the balance to be given to LPS, account #711.

For more information on the project, people can visit www.yourchoicetodonate.ca.

