Cloverdale-Langley City federal candidates, from left Caelum Nutbrown (Greens) Ian Kennedy (PPC) Rae Banwarie (NDP) John Aldag (Liberals) and Tamara Jansen (Conservatives), spoke at an all-candidates last week in Langley City. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Seniors All Candidates Meetings to be held this week

Cloverdale-Langley riding debate on Monday and Aldergrove-Langley riding debate on Wednesay

All Candidates Meetings are being held in the Cloverdale-Langley Riding and Aldergrove-Langley Riding this week to discuss and address federal election issues affecting seniors.

A Coalition of Local Seniors group has arranged for the meetings to focus on issues such as retirement income security, health, pharmacare, home care, housing, transportation, and veterans.

Read More: Cloverdale-Langley City candidates tackle SNC-Lavalin, pipelines, gangs at debate

Cloverdale-Langley City is set for Monday, Oct. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Langley Seniors Resources Centre (20605 51 B Avenue).

Aldergrove-Langley will happen Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove Legion (26607 Fraser Hwy).

The debates are hosted in partnership with Langley Community Action Table, National Association of Federal Retirees, Langley Retired Teachers Association, Brookswood Seniors Citizens, Langley Seniors Resource Society, Stepping Stone Community Services, Triple AAA Senior Housing, and Langley Meals on Wheels.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Kittens find forever homes at Langley floor business

Just Posted

Aldergrove parents at odds over potential middle school at D.W. Poppy

Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) held Langley School District’s third community consultation… Continue reading

Seniors All Candidates Meetings to be held this week

Cloverdale-Langley riding debate on Monday and Aldergrove-Langley riding debate on Wednesay

Top court to decide on extradition of Langley condo developer

Mark Chandler will either see his case heard, or be sent to the U.S. in custody

Sports car goes up in flames in Langley Sunday afternoon

The driver of a Corvette escaped serious injury when his car caught fire in Brookswood

VIDEO: Kittens find forever homes at Langley floor business

For five years, Nufloors owner Nick Kaplanis has been helping LAPS help cats

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

Most Read