Seniors All Candidates Meetings to be held this week

All Candidates Meetings are being held in the Cloverdale-Langley Riding and Aldergrove-Langley Riding this week to discuss and address federal election issues affecting seniors.
A Coalition of Local Seniors group has arranged for the meetings to focus on issues such as retirement income security, health, pharmacare, home care, housing, transportation, and veterans.
Cloverdale-Langley City is set for Monday, Oct. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Langley Seniors Resources Centre (20605 51 B Avenue).
Aldergrove-Langley will happen Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove Legion (26607 Fraser Hwy).
The debates are hosted in partnership with Langley Community Action Table, National Association of Federal Retirees, Langley Retired Teachers Association, Brookswood Seniors Citizens, Langley Seniors Resource Society, Stepping Stone Community Services, Triple AAA Senior Housing, and Langley Meals on Wheels.
Anyone is welcome to attend.
