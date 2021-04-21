Seniors centre offers tax clinics and men’s sexuality group has online support meeting

Most in-person events remain on hold but here’s information on two events

The group has monthly meetings which are currently held via Zoom. (Hominum graphic)

Upcoming events

• HOMINUM Fraser Valley is an not for profit, informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. The next meeting is 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26. Due to Covid 19 this is a ZOOM meeting. If you’d like an invitation or more information, call Art at 604-477-9553, or email aapearson@shaw.ca.

• Tax Clinic: Langley Seniors Resource Centre has appointments available for people needing help filling out their taxes. The clinic runs until April 30. Call 604-530-3020 to book.

People can receive help with their taxes if they have an income under $35,000 for an individual or $45,000 for couples. The interest income on their T5s must be less than $1,000.

People are not eligible for the help if they have capital gains or losses, employment expenses, business/rental income and expenses.

As well exclusions include anyone who has declared bankruptcy in the past year or if the bankruptcy has not been cleared from past years.

Anyone filing on behalf of a deceased person is not elibigle unless that person died in 2020.

Each appointment is 30 minutes and is for one tax year. For example if a husband and wife are booking for one year, they must book two appointments.

People are asked to bring picture ID to their appointments as well as all their tax slips.