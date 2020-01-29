Seniors Resource Centre receives computer donation from CBM Lawyers

The Langley non-profit was gifted two monitors and towers on Wednesday for administration use

Langley Senior Resource Centre (LSRC) was the recipient of two computer monitors and towers on Wednesday, Jan 29th – Campbell Burton and McMullan Law Office (CBM) donated the new systems after recently replacing their own.

Paul Goldberg, executive director of the Langley Senior Resource Society, said the surprise donations will go a long way.

“We are not-for-profit and new computers would normally cost us about $2,000 to set each one up,” he said. “It is much appreciated.”

Douglas Simpson and Alisyn Killeen of CBM Lawyers were on hand on Wednesday to hand over the computers and receive a thank you for the eager staff.

READ MORE: Thursday’s CRA tax presentations for Langley seniors cancelled due to weather

“CBM is a member of community, just like Langley Senior Resource Centre,” Simpson said. “I think giving back is what made our law firm what it is today.”

The donation will allow LSRC to upgrade their system, allowing physical paper filing systems to be done on new software.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________