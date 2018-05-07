Seniors Resource Fair comes to Aldergrove

Community organizations catering to needs of seniors will be on hand

The public is warmly invited to the Seniors Resource Fair next Thursday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 265 Aldergrove, 26607 Fraser Highway.

Community organizations catering to the needs of seniors will be gathering at Royal Canadian Legion Branch #265 to showcase their programs and services for those living in the area.

“We felt it was important to provide seniors living in the Aldergrove area a face-to-face opportunity to learn about services available to them,” says organizing committee member Denise Morin, executive director of Jackman Manor.

“Many seniors living in the area are not aware of exactly what opportunities there are for them or how to access what they need.”

The committee has reached out to service providers in the fields of health, fitness, housing and legal issues to participate in the Resource Fair.

Jim McGregor will be the MC, and MP Mark Warawa will welcome the seniors and say a few words.

Organizers are expecting approximately 20 organizations and services in attendance to provide information available to seniors in Aldergrove.

In addition, there will presentations throughout the event by guest speakers, as scheduled:

11:15 a.m. – Greetings by Mark Warawa, MP for Langley-Aldergrove;

11:30 a.m. – Power of Attorney and Representation Agreements;

12:30 p.m. – Understanding Pharmacare;

1:30 p.m. – Successful Aging; Understanding Levels of Care; and

2:30 p.m. – Seniors and Scams.

Admission is free and seniors will be treated to complimentary lunch and door prizes.

Sponsors of this event are Royal Canadian Legion Branch 265 Aldergrove, Otter Co-op, Mission-Abbotsford-Chilliwack Professional Association and Langley-Surrey Professional Association.

