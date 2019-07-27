Senior’s to raise pride flag

An LGBTQ seniors group will raise the pride flag at Langley City hall on Monday, July 29.
Organizers say everyone is welcome to attend the event that runs from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
The flag raising is a first for the group, which was formed in 2017 to provide a sense of inclusion, belonging, and meaningful connections for LGBTQ seniors.
The group has held several gatherings throughout the community and meet once a month at Timms Community Centre.
Langley City Hall is located at 20399 Douglas Crescent.
For more information on the group, people can email seniorsoflangley@gmail.com.
Read More: Show of support after pride flag was taken down by Township of Langley
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________