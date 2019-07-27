The pride flag will be raised by a Langley LGBTQ senior’s group at City Hall, Monday, July 29. (Langley Advance Times files)

Senior’s to raise pride flag

Langley City hall welcomes LGBTQ group for flag raising event on Monday, July 29

An LGBTQ seniors group will raise the pride flag at Langley City hall on Monday, July 29.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to attend the event that runs from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

The flag raising is a first for the group, which was formed in 2017 to provide a sense of inclusion, belonging, and meaningful connections for LGBTQ seniors.

The group has held several gatherings throughout the community and meet once a month at Timms Community Centre.

Langley City Hall is located at 20399 Douglas Crescent.

For more information on the group, people can email seniorsoflangley@gmail.com.

