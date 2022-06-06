SENIORS WEEK 2022: City coordinates free fun and fitness for 55+

Everything from pickleball to cardio lessons, craft classes, and educational workshops on tap

Langley Lawn Bowling Club is hosting a series of free instruction classes this week for local seniors. One on Tuesday, the other on Thursday afternoons, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. (Langley Advance Times files)

A series of free activities are being orchestrated this week in Langley City to celebrate the community’s 55+ population.

People are being encouraged to register for a free activity pass and attend free classes being offered during seniors week, which runs June 6 to 12.

The City of Langley and its partner agencies are celebrating seniors and “their many contributions” with an assortment of free activities and programs for all 55 years of age and older to enjoy beginning Monday, June 6, said City communication officer Samantha Paulson.

June 6 – 12 is Seniors Week! Register for your Free Seniors Week Activity Pass and attend free classeshttps://t.co/ju9YI8Z5y6 pic.twitter.com/XJSZj6Ydiv — Langley City (@LangleyCity_) June 2, 2022

Seniors must register for a free seniors week activity pass, then they can book for any of a variety of free events through the week that include: Learning to lawn bowl; attending ICBC and Alzheimer Society workshops; taking part in fitness and sports sessions at Timms Community Centre; getting creative with crafts and fun technology-based education classes at Langley City Library; or taking a dip in a few different aquatic fitness classes at Al Anderson Memorial Pool.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF ACTIVITIES, LOCATIONS, AND TIMES

Senioirs can also check out all available activities online at langleycity.ca.

To register for the activity pass (available now), seniors can call Timms Community Centre at 604-514-2940, and Douglas Recreation Centre at 604-514-2865, or drop-in at Timms Community Centre, at 20399 Douglas Cres.

“Come out and enjoy your fellow ‘young at heart’ seniors who are open to trying something new or continuing their journey to an active, social, and healthy lifestyle with like-minded individuals,” Paulson concluded.

RELATED – SENIORS WEEK 2022: Langleys celebrate older residents

READ MORE – SENIORS WEEK 2022: Langley seniors centre a hub of activity during special week

.

Langley CitySeniors