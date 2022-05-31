SENIORS WEEK 2022: Langley seniors centre a hub of activity during special week

People 50 and older invited to try out various centre programs and services, if they haven’t already

The Langley Seniors Resource Centre has many amenities, including a courtyard garden. Anthony Kupferschmidt took over as the centre’s executive director in late August 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Bill and Arlene Pike were first named Langley Seniors of the Year then the pandemic hit and their didn’t have much do to.

So they were asked to retain the title for another year but they will be able to get out to more community activities now that more events are taking place.

Seniors of the Year are typically named during Seniors Week celebrations at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre. Though a new man and woman won’t be named Seniors of the Year this year, there’s still plenty for local seniors to enjoy.

“It is important to celebrate BC Seniors Week for so many reasons,” said Anthony Kupferschmidt, the centre’s executive director. “There are now more adults 65 years of age or older than there are children under 15. We think it is important to celebrate this major shift in our society, and recognize the amazing contributions that older adults have made and continue to make in our community. The future is aging, and we should embrace that.”

The activities at the centre, 20605 51B Ave., are open to anyone 50 and older.

“Masks are optional but supported at our Recreation and Resource Centre. We are also still screening for COVID-19 vaccine status, so that is a requirement to participate in BC Seniors Week activities and programs this year,” he added.

BC Seniors Week 2022

Try any of the following activities and programs for free during BC Seniors Week

No membership required, and no advance registration required except where noted.

Monday, June 6

• Free cake, coffee and tea, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Tai Chi – Meditation in Motion, 10 to 11 a.m. Advance registration required

Tuesday, June 7

• Fit ‘n’ Fab, 9 to 10 a.m.

• Carpet Bowling, 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

• Table Tennis, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, June 9

• Fit ‘n’ Fab, 9 to 10 a.m.

Friday, June 10

• Choir Performance, 11:15 a.m. to noon

Or come try any of centre programs for free.

See the June edition of the In The Loop newsletter at lsrs.ca for dates and times for: bridge (Friday only), Knit-2-Gether, snooker, canasta, Mexican dominoes, social and conversation groups, cribbage, samba, whist, euchre, Shanghai rummy, wood carving, and jam sessions.

