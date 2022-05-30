SENIORS WEEK 2022: Langleys celebrate older residents

Langley City and its library branch have many activities while Township is still finalizing plans

Fraser Valley Regional Library City branch has special events during Seniors Week 2022. (FRVL/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

City seniors may want to pick up their free Seniors Week Activity Pass to be able to enjoy a variety of events June 6 to 12.

There’s team and single sports sessions. All are free with a valid pass and advance registration. The sessions held in the gymnasium at Timms Community Centre.

Team activities include table tennis, pickleball, badminton, volleyball, basketball and gym workouts. Single session fitness classes include spin and stretch; cardio, spin and sculpt, gentle fit, yoga, gentle cycling, Zumba, fitness therapy, and more.

Learn new sports

People can give lawn bowling a try with free lessons Tuesday, June 7 or Thursday, June 9. Both sessions are 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the lawn bowling club in City Park.

Learn pickleball at a free session in the Timms gym June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sign up for the sports activities in advance through Langley City Activenet (online) or contact the Timms Centre, 604-514-2940.

Al Anderson Memorial Pool offers free swimming (public, length, or aquatic classes) for seniors all week long. See the complete schedule on the City website.

Workshops

The City is offering two workshops during the week. Sign up in advance through Langley City Activenet (online) or contact the Timms Centre, 604-514-2940.

• ICBC Enhanced Road Assessement: Learn about safe driving for seniors, assessments, and pedestrian safety. Sign up in advance through the City website or by calling the Timms centre. The one-hour session is 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

• Health Brain Workshop: Alzheimer Society of BC workshop is 10 a.m. on June 8 at the Timms centre. Learn how to prevent cognitive decline.

Books and more

The City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library has activities daily from June 6 to 12.

On June 6, spin the prize wheel.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., seniors can check out the green screen technology.

There’s crafts for seniors 10 a.m. to noon on June 8, and an information session from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. about the library ‘playground’ which is all the equipment and programs it offers.

Get some drop-in tech help June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon, and all day on June 11 and 12, seniors can take part in a scavenger hunt.

LANGLEY TOWNSHIP

Langley Township demographics show adults aged 65 and older make up 19 per cent of the population, according to the latest census.

As the fastest growing demographic in the country, it is important for communities to be age-friendly. The Township has been recognized as an age-friendly community under the Provincial Age-friendly Recognition program since June 2015.

Recent updates to the Township’s Age- and Dementia-friendly Action Plan will continue to help respond to needs identified by the community. This updated plan will sustain Township actions and programs that help people age in the right place and be connected and active for as long as they choose.

Since 2002, the first week of June has been a time to acknowledge and celebrate older adults and their many contributions to communities across British Columbia.

The Township offers various recreational and other activities for seniors to enjoy including during Seniors’ Week. Plans had not been finalized before newspaper press time. Visit tol.ca and follow @langleytownship on social media for more details as Seniors’ Week draws near.

