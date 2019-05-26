Seniors Week a busy time in Langley

There are many special activities in both the City and Township.

Marilyn Fischer and Jim Simning were named Langley Seniors of the Year in June of 2018. New Seniors of the Year will be announced June 3. (Langley Advance Times files)

There’s a long list of activities planned for Seniors Week, ranging from virtual reality and aquafit to bridge and driver testing.

The Langley Seniors Resource Centre, as well as Langley Township and City, all have ways to get fit, socialize and just have fun between June 1 and 7.

The seniors centre kicks off Seniors Week with the announcement of Langley Seniors of the Year at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3. People have been able to nominate local seniors with the judges choosing one woman and one man to represent the Langleys for the year at community events.

Langley Seniors Resource Centre schedule:

June 3 to 7

• Centre tours with complimentary refreshments., 10 a.m. to noon

June 3

• Cake and coffee, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Seniors of the Year announced, 10:30 a.m.

• Financial planner Questions & Answers, with Linda Guile from RBC, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

June 4

• Medication Review Clinic with Pharmasave. One-on-one appointments, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

June 5

• Bone Density Clinic by London Drugs, 10 to 11 a.m.

• Na Pua Nani Hu-la-la Hawaiian dancers, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

June 6

• Pain management, hosted by Fraser Medicine Centre, 10 to 11 a.m.

• Canada Revenue Agency on seniors and income tax, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Fall prevention workshop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 7

10:00am ~ 11:00am

• Deprescribing seminar, Cosco Seniors Health & Wellness Institute, 10 to 11 a.m.

.

Langley Township

Every neighbourhood within the Township has activities June 1 to 7 for Seniors Week. Langley Township’s activities are planned for those 50 and older. They can partake of activities they are already familiar with or try out new activities.

“Our senior residents have so much wisdom, life experience, and knowledge to pass on – it is wonderful to see people staying engaged and active as they get older,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese. “Seniors have a lot to contribute and are a vital part of our community. We are pleased to celebrate and pay tribute to them during Seniors Week.”

One of the highlights of the week will be the annual Senior’s Tea, an afternoon of socializing, refreshments, and live entertainment that has become a Seniors Week tradition. Presented in partnership with Chartwell Langley Gardens Retirement Residence, the tea will be held Tuesday, June 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre.

Seniors who want to keep up their fitness or are looking for team activities will have plenty to explore, as a variety of sessions for all interests are held throughout the community, each day of the week.

A Balance, Strength, and Stretch class will be offered, along with yoga, bocce ball, and walking hockey. Those who want to get in the pool can try aquafit or water walking, take a swimming lesson or learn how to swim lengths, and enjoy a special Swim and Tea event. Other activities will include a Fit for Life low-impact class with weights and stretching and a Horseshoe Tournament.

As well, a Spring Hop Dance will be held Thursday, June 6, from 1 to 3 p.m., at West Langley Hall, 9400 208th St, for partners and singles wanting to dance and socialize. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Registration is required for Seniors Week activities. For a full schedule and to sign up, visit tol.ca/events or stop by or call any Township community, cultural, or recreation centre.

June 1

• Yoga, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. $2

June 2

• Learn to swim, 7 to 7:30 p.m. An introduction to length swimming. Walnut Grove Community Centre. $2

June 3

• Bocce, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Includes instruction and equipment. Willoughby Community Park. $5

• Fit for Life, 8 to 9:30 a.m. Weights and stretching. Low impact. Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. $2

June 4

• Seniors Tea, 1-3 p.m. Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre. Free

• Water walking, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Walnut Grove Community Centre. $2

June 5

• Aquafit, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. 45-minute introductory class. Walnut Grove Community Centre, $2

• Balance, strength and stretch, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Seated or standing optional. W.C. Blair Recreation Centre, $2

• Hatha yoga, 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. $2

June 6

• Aquafit for life, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Low-impact, range of motion with cardiovascular exercises. Walnut Grove Community Centre. $2

• Spring Hop Dance, 1-3 p.m. Live music. Partners and singles welcome. West Langley Hall

$8 in advance or $10 at the door

• Swim and tea, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Swimming, water walking and tea. W.C. Blair Recreation Centre. $2

• Walking hockey, 10 to 11 a.m. Low impact. George Preston Recreation Centre. $2

June 7

• Horseshoe tournament, 1-2 p.m. All players welcome. McLeod Athletic Park. $1

• Swim lesson, 1-1:45 p.m. An introduction to swimming for seniors. Walnut Grove Community Centre. $2

.

Nominate a business

A unique opportunity for seniors and businesses in Walnut Grove is being launched during Seniors Week.

Last year, the Township initiated an Age-friendly Business Recognition Program to acknowledge local businesses that have made a commitment to age-friendly business practices and serving customers of all ages and abilities with dignity and respect.

This year, from June 2 to 28, seniors in Walnut Grove – which was chosen as the pilot community due to its high senior population – are encouraged to nominate businesses in their neighbourhood that meet a subset of the Age-Friendly Business eligibility criteria, which has been identified by the Township and its Seniors Advisory Committee. Then, during the summer, nominated businesses will be contacted by Township staff and encouraged to complete a full criteria assessment. Successful businesses will receive a Township Age-friendly Business Recognition Certificate.

Seniors who nominated the successful businesses will equally be recognized, said Val Gafka, the Township’s Senior Manager of Economic Investment and Development. “Seniors have a strong sense of business and hold significant buying power,” she said. “This program endeavours to illuminate their awareness of our business environment and the services that support this age group.”

To promote the June program, staff from the Township’s Economic Investment and Development department will meet with seniors living in care facilities in Walnut Grove, as well as those who live independently and are connected to community support groups, to provide information and hand out nominations forms. In addition, seniors living in Walnut Grove who would like to nominate a local business can contact invest@tol.ca or 604-533-6084 for an official nomination form.

“We hope this inspires businesses to want to participate in this recognition program, because age-friendly businesses make good business sense,” Gafka said. “In the Township, all age groups 55 and older have doubled in the last 20 years. Seniors have an important voice that can lend to businesses thriving in our community.”

In 2015, the Township of Langley was formally recognized by the Province of BC as an Age-friendly Community, a place where people can enjoy all stages of life and live with dignity, respect, and independence.

For more information, contact Natalie Alexander, Township of Langley Recreation Programmer, at nalexander@tol.ca or 604-533-6170 ext. 6173; or Val Gafka, Senior Manager, Economic Investment and Development, at vgafka@tol.ca or 604-532-7305.

.

Langley City

Register for free Seniors Week Activity Pass which enables seniors to access a variety of activities throughout the City during Seniors Week.

The Seniors Week calendar of events and Seniors Week Activity Passes are available at:

• Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres.

• Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres.

June 1

• Core and stretch, 10:45 a.m., Timms Community Centre (TCC)

• Art demo and display (Sheila Van Delft), 10 a.m. to 1 pm. (TCC)

• Public swim, 1 p.m., Al Anderson Memorial Pool (AAMP)

• Social bridge, 1 p.m., Langley City Library (LCL)

June 2

• Art demo and display (Dan Kennedy), 10 a.m. to 1 pm. (TCC)

• Stretch it Out, 11:30 a.m. (TCC)

• Public swim, 1 p.m. (AAMP)

June 3

• Length swimming, 7 a.m. (AAMP)

• Shallow water aquafit, 7:30 a.m. (AAMP)

• Seniorcize, 10:30 a.m. (TCC)

• Social bridge, 1 p.m. (LCL)

June 4

• Length swimming, 7 a.m. (AAMP)

• Gentle cycle, 10 a.m. (TCC)

• Seniorcize, 11:30 a.m. (TCC)

• Elder abuse workshop, 1 p.m. RSVP: 604-514-2940

• Learn to play poker, 1 p.m. (TCC)

• Learn to lawn bowl, 1:30 p.m. RSVP: 604-514-2940

• Deep water aquafit, 6:30 p.m. (AAMP)

June 5

• Length swimming, 7 a.m. (AAMP)

• Deep water aquafit, 7:30 a.m. (AAMP)

• Seniorcize, 10:30 a.m. (TCC)

• Tea and tech, 11 a.m. (LCL)

• Canada Revenue Agency outreach, 1 p.m. RSVP: 604-514-2940

• Movie (It’s Complicated), 1 p.m. RSVP: 604-427-2828

• Zumba adapted, 1:15 p.m. (TCC)

• Light toning, 2:15 p.m. (TCC)

• Shallow water aquafit, 6:30 p.m. (AAMP)

June 6

• Length swimming, 7 a.m. (AAMP)

• Gentle cycle, 10 a.m. (TCC)

• Know your supplements workshop, 10:30 a.m. RSVP: 604-514-2940

• Seniorcize, 11:30 a.m. (TCC)

• Medwatch – Health Care Emergency Program, 1 p.m. RSVP: 604-514-2940

• Learn to lawn bowl, 1:30 p.m. RSVP: 604-514-2940

• Virtual reality playtime, 2 p.m. (LCL)

• Walkfit, 2 p.m. (TCC)

• Mobility and stability, 3:30 p.m. (TCC)

• Deep water aquafit, 6:30 p.m. (AAMP)

June 7

• Length swimming, 7 a.m. (AAMP)

• Shallow water aquafit, 7:30 a.m. (AAMP)

• ICBC road assessment workshop, 9 a.m. RSVP: 604-514-2940

• Dementia Friends, 10 a.m. RSVP: 604-514-2940

• Seniorcize, 10:30 a.m. (TCC)

• Gentle ab workout, 11:40 a.m. (TCC)

• Social bridge, 1 p.m. (TCC)