Service groups put Aldergrove kids first this Christmas

Aldergrove Elks and legion host children’s party starting at 3 p.m., followed by fun in the plaza

Santa will be among the guests attending the Aldergrove Elk’s children Christmas party on Saturday. Needless to say many of the kids get pretty excited. (Black Press Media files)

On Saturday, the Aldergrove Elks children’s Christmas party is returning to the Aldergrove legion hall, with special guests including Santa Claus, elves, and princesses.

Parents and children are invited to join the festivities, at 26607 Fraser Hwy. between 3 and 5:30 p.m. where they can pass through the activity stations to enjoy facepainting, balloon animals, and more, said Jasmine Fiona, a member of the Aldergrove Elks.

There will be musical entertainment, hot dogs, refreshments, photos with Santa, door prizes, and goodie bags, Fiona said.

This free, family event is presented by the Aldergrove Elks in association with the Royal Canadian Legion in Aldergrove, and sponsored by Freshco and Save-On-Foods.

For 27 years, the Aldergrove Elks have hosted this seasonal event, although it was scaled-back to a drive-through experience last year due to COVID-19.

The non-profit organization works towards filling needs in the community, with a particular focus on helping children and families of children in need, Fiona explained.

This year, the Aldergrove Elks have supported the Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club, and are spreading extra Christmas cheer by bringing Santa and some treats to an adult day program.

Earlier this month, they also donated $1,000 in grocery store gift cards to the Aldergrove Food Bank.

“This fills in the gaps of the donations, when people bring in non-perishable food items,” Fiona said.

“What’s going on now in B.C., in addition to COVID, with the hoarding that’s going on, we were worried the food bank would experience less donations at this time of year. They haven’t seen that yet, but it’s a concern,” she elaborated.

The Elks children’s Christmas party is just one of a few free family-oriented holiday happenings in Aldergrove this Saturday.

Following the Christmas party between 5 and 8 p.m. there will be entertainment on the Township’s Spirit Stage at Aldergrove Plaza.

There will be a variety of activities at the plaza, including hot chocolate from Langley Meals on Wheels, bagged popcorn from Otter Co-op and visits with Santa with the help of the Aldergrove Community Association.

Plaza entertainment will feature community carol singing led by Alyssa Nielsen.

And the Aldergrove Food Bank will also be collecting donations.

That will be followed at 6 p.m. by the Christmas Light Up Parade, travelling east through downtown Aldergrove along Fraser Highway between 270th and 273rd Streets.

And, after the parade, the Walter Levy Residential Light Up Contest winners will be announced. This annual competition celebrates residential home holiday decorating. Participants can enter by emailing exhibits@aldergrovefair.ca.

