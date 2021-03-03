Seven volunteers pick eleven bags worth of trash along 200th Street in Langley

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Clean Up Aldergrove group held a pick on Sunday

Eleven bags of litter along 200th Street was collected by seven volunteers on the weekend. (Jocelyn Titus/Special to The Star)

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Clean Up Aldergrove groups, said Sunday was a successful day of trash collecting in Langley.

“We managed to get 11 bags of litter along 200th Street from the Langley bypass to Home Depot,” she said.

Seven volunteers came out and spent two and a half hours picking up trash along the streets.

“I noticed a lot of litter along 200th Street and it needs to be picked up before heading into the storm drains. Langley needs some love too,” Titus explained about why she chose that location. “It”s more of a easier clean-up as there are no ditches to climb in and out of.”

All supplies were included and COVID restrictions were in effect.

Titus holds occasional garbage pickups and said people can watch for volunteer calls on Facebook.

AldergroveGarbageLangley