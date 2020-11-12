The Home Builders Association Vancouver will hold its annual Coats for Kids drive in 2020 to benefit the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau and Surrey Christmas Bureau. (HAVAN/Special to Black Press Media)

The Home Builders Association Vancouver will hold its annual Coats for Kids drive in 2020 to benefit the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau and Surrey Christmas Bureau. (HAVAN/Special to Black Press Media)

Several Langley businesses drop off points for HAVAN Christmas fundraiser

Coats for Kids is accepting winter wear as well as cash donations to help local children

2020 is year 25 for the Coats for Kids Campaign so the organizers have issued an anniversary challenge.

The Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN) is calling on people to contribute $25 for the 25th anniversary year in hopes of raising $25,000.

Coats for Kids officially launches Thursday and supports the Lower Mainland and Surrey Christmas Bureaus. The Lower Mainland bureau contributes to holiday gift campaigns around the region, including the Langley Christmas Bureau.

“Here at the Homebuilders Association, we know the power of community. Collectively, the task at hand is easier when we join together,” said HAVAN spokesperson Dawn Sondergaard. “$25,000 is a significant goal, but when you break it down to $25, suddenly the goal becomes a lot closer.”

It is estimated over the past 25 years, members have gathered 75,000+ coats for kids and teenagers, along with new toys and cash donations. Today, 25 years on, HAVAN typically would see 60+ members sign up to offer over 70 drop off locations across the Lower Mainland, to collect 6,000+ coats this year.

However with COVID-19, Coats for Kids is facing some challenges. With so many people working from home, access to drop off locations is significantly down.

“The bureaus will be accepting coats, asking that items are cleaned and pre-bagged, however cash donations are highly encouraged as a means to circumvent COVID-19 regulations surrounding the collection of used items,” said Chris Bayliss, director of the Lower Mainland bureau.

HAVAN has announced a list of drop off locations for the campaign.

To celebrate 25 years, in addition to collecting Coats for Kids, HAVAN is holding a $25 for 25 Years Fundraising Campaign, with the goal of reaching $25,000.

From now until Dec. 12 new or gently used winter jackets, hoodies, scarves, and mittens can be dropped off wherever it’s most convenient.

Drop off locations

LANGLEY

Centra Construction Group, 20216 98th Ave., Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 5 pm, and Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Country Lumber Ltd., 22538 Fraser Hwy., Monday to Friday 6 am -5.30 pm, and Saturday 8 am -4.30 pm

Trail Appliances Ltd., 200-19888 Langley Bypass, Monday to Thursday 9 am – 5:30pm, Friday 9 am-8 pm), Saturday 9 am-5 pm, and Sunday 11 am-5 pm

Elkhorn Construction Ltd.

27327 – 33A Ave., Monday to Friday 8 am – 4 pm

Benchmark Homes Ltd., #204, 6360 202nd St., Monday to Friday, 8 am – 5 pm

Country Lumber Ltd., 22538 Fraser Hwy., Monday to Friday, 6 am – 5 pm and Saturday 8 am – 4 pm

SURREY

Stor-More Closet & Blinds Ltd.

111-19231 54th Ave., Monday to Friday, 8 am – 4:30pm, Saturday 9 am – 1 pm

VANCOUVER

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

1870 Pandora St., Vancouver, Monday to Friday, 10 am – 4:30 pm

Langley Christmas Bureau

