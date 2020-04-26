Langley business, Sew Much Fun, was asked to create 3000 masks and is reaching out for help to make it happen. (Sew Much Fun/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Sew Much Fun in need of mask makers

Langley business was asked to create 3000 masks and is reaching out for help to make it happen

Sew Much Fun, a Langley business, has been asked by BC housing to make 3000 masks for people who are in need.

Owner Jacki Bohn said the first 1000 masks need to be completed within a couple of weeks by May 14th.

“They have chosen an amazingly simple pattern that anyone would be able to make,” Bohn said. “Each mask takes about five to 10 minutes to complete”

Sew Much Fun is now looking for anyone that would like to volunteer to help make these masks and will supply all the fabric and elastic.

READ MORE: B.C. boy finds internet fame after 3D printing ear guards for doctors and nurses

“While we all will have the satisfaction of helping others in need, high school students can also use this time as part of their volunteer hours that they need to graduate,” Bohn added.

For every 1000 masks made as a group, there will be a draw for a sewing party for up to six people.

Each individual will get an entry for each mask they make.

“Let me know how many you would like to volunteer to make, and we will arrange to get the fabric and elastic to you.,” Bohn said.

Bohn added that the suggested amounts for younger kids to start with is around 20 masks, and for older kids and adults, it would be 50 to 100.

Additionally, Bohn said she is running out of fabric and supplies and needs donations to continue the project.

“I have set up a go fund me page to raise more money for more fabric and supplies to keep making masks and helping as many people as possible,” she said.

People can email jackibohn@hotmail.com to get started or donate to her GoFundMe page.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

