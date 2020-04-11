Shaking off the isolation blues from the ground up

Jazzercise instructor gets Langley seniors at Avalon Gardens moving from out on their balconies

Avalon Gardens, a Murrayville seniors home, is launching a new exercise routine where residents can work out from the safety and comfort of their own balcony.

Anita Tito Wormald, general manager of hospitality services, said the program started on Wednesday, April 8.

“Sabine – a former staff member and retired Jazzercise instructor is bringing 10 minutes of gentle movement, nostalgic music, and fun to seniors,” she explained.

All participants are required to do is go outside on their private balcony for and join in on the physical distancing exercise.

To make sure everyone gets a turn, Sabine will race around to all four sides of the building on Wednesdays and Fridays, leading ten minute sessions literally from the ground up between 10 and 11 a.m.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Avalon Gardens entertains residents with a courtyard serenade Sunday afternoon

Avalon held a concert in their front balcony last month in a similar format – a local band called Garth and the Guys played rockabilly tunes for seniors watching from their balconies.

Tito Wormald said the exercise program is another initiative to shake off the isolation blues and take part in a new initiative to get around COVID-19 closures.

“With the residents now staying in their suite at all times, we have been ordering creating colouring and puzzle activities,” she said.

Tito Wormald added that Avalon staff are organizing small group therapy sessions with two volunteer counselors to work through residents’ feelings about being isolated as well as scheduling Zoom meetings so residents can talk with their loved ones “face-to-face.”

She hopes to continue to add more programming with entertainers and specialists to help her residents feel more at ease and cared for during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tito Wormald said Avalon Gardens has been receiving numerous donations including more than 500 daffodils from Longview Farms, chocolate bunnies from Superstore Langley, and Transparencies for face shields.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Aldergrove Rotarians have found a way to feed Starfish students at home

Just Posted

Shaking off the isolation blues from the ground up

Jazzercise instructor gets Langley seniors at Avalon Gardens moving from out on their balconies

Entrepreneurial Langley artists holds free paint parties each week

‘I know the benefits of making art when you are stressed, overwhelmed, and not able to focus:’ Lombard

One of Langley’s most popular summer events has been cancelled due to COVID-19

Rotary club organizers cited concerns of large numbers of people and financial hardships

‘Too little, too late’: Aldergrove comic store shutters after failing to cover rent amid pandemic

United call sparks for government to offer rent subsidies and loosen loan eligibility for businesses

VIDEO: North Otter teachers throw ‘emotional’ parade for cooped-up students

North Otter Elementary is the latest Langley school to tell its students: ‘We miss you’

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

Two-metre eagle wingspan signage reminds folks in B.C. city to practise social distancing

One sign was installed at Thom Creek trailhead, the other on Vedder Rotary Trail in Chilliwack

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

A number of nations in B.C. have activated lock downs to prevent COVID-19 from entering community

COVID-19 world update: Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators; Massive police presence in France

Comprehensive update of news from around the globe in the battle against corona virus

Most Read