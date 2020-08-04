Noel Booth Park in Brookswood offers soccer fields, baseball diamonds, a dog off-leash area, tennis courts, and even a concession, not to mention a playground, trails, and a pond. “This park is absolutely beautiful, this why people can not get enough of this gem,” said photographer Shirley Sawatsky. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: A Brookswood park with so much to offer visitors

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Sunlight dapples forests and waterways in South Langley park

and

SHARE: A Langley family of five carve out a trail through a Brookswood backyard

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyparksPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Wildlife gang up to chase off unusual visitor

Just Posted

SHARE: A Brookswood park with so much to offer visitors

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Fewer crashes at 16 Avenue intersections after traffic lights went in, stats indicate

New ICBC figures show dropp in collisions at three locations where lights were installed in 2018

SHARE: Wildlife gang up to chase off unusual visitor

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

ON COOKING: Creating flavour when cooking meat

Chef Dez shares some ideas for preparing with marinades

LETTER: Calling for more speed enforcement in Langley

New Willoughby resident disappointed by lack of local traffic control

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Wildfire breaks out near Harrison Hot Springs

1.5 hectare fire is reportedly human caused

Police lay out details of mental health response in Abbotsford over long weekend

APD officers assist mental health team for three hours yesterday, man sent to hospital with injury

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Most Read