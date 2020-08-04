SHARE: A Brookswood park with so much to offer visitors

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Noel Booth Park in Brookswood offers soccer fields, baseball diamonds, a dog off-leash area, tennis courts, and even a concession, not to mention a playground, trails, and a pond. “This park is absolutely beautiful, this why people can not get enough of this gem,” said photographer Shirley Sawatsky. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Sunlight dapples forests and waterways in South Langley park

and

SHARE: A Langley family of five carve out a trail through a Brookswood backyard

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyparksPhotography