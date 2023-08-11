SHARE: A glimpse into the sports side of Langley

Langley’s Lou Fasullo, a frequent contributor, attended the national track and field championship at McLeod Athletic Park recently. “What a treat to see these amazing athletes compete,” he said. “I think this photo express the meaning [of] first across the line” in the men’s U20 semi-finals. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

