A neighbourhood family strolls by a Brookswood garden just to have a look. ‘But Mom, there’s still some fruit left behind…’ one can be heard saying, as he looks back over his shoulder at the garden below. This family of five are regulars in backyard of Langley’s own author, columnist, and comedian Jim McGregor. “Yes, it’s my garden. They ‘live’ across the road and my fence is part of their road network,” he confirmed. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: A Langley family of five carve out a trail through a Brookswood backyard

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Stunning sunrise captured over Langley City

and

SHARE: No climate change apparent here

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Photography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley charities receive $188,405 in grants from SurreyCares

Just Posted

SHARE: A Langley family of five carve out a trail through a Brookswood backyard

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Man found dead in Nicomekl River in Langley City still unidentified

Officer in charge of Langley RCMP detachment reports autopsy found death not suspicious

Langley charities receive $188,405 in grants from SurreyCares

Sources, Encompass, YWCA, and Big Brothers Big Sisters are just a few of the recipients

Ryan’s Regards: Library re-opening provides COVID-blues cure

Fraser Valley Regional Libraries announce branches are back up and running this August

VIDEO: Langley’s Dallas Smith up for four Canadian Country Music Awards

People can vote for Smith in the Fan’s Choice and Single of the Year categories

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Fraser Valley Bandits open CEBL Summer Series with win

Bandits defeat Edmonton Stingers 113-100 to open tournament

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

UPDATE: RCMP confirm drowning death at Cultus Lake in Fraser Valley

Unidentified adult confirmed deceased after drowning at Entrance Bay

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

Most Read