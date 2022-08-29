SHARE: A summer of music in the park

Walnut Grove’s Martin Helmus took in one of the recent Thursday night concerts at Willoughby Community Park. The Township of Langley returned this summer with its Summer Festival Series, featuring a variety of different live music genres each week in the park. The evening concerts kicked off in early July and carried right through August. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

