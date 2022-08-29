SHARE: A summer of music in the park

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Walnut Grove’s Martin Helmus took in one of the recent Thursday night concerts at Willoughby Community Park. The Township of Langley returned this summer with its Summer Festival Series, featuring a variety of different live music genres each week in the park. The evening concerts kicked off in early July and carried right through August. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

