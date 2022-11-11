Regular Through Your Lens contributor Wout Brouwer shared this photo of a CN Rail train heading through Fort Langley recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Regular Through Your Lens contributor Wout Brouwer shared this photo of a CN Rail train heading through Fort Langley recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: A train, she is comin’ down the tracks

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset

SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate

SHARE: Work along the Fraser

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CN RailFort LangleyPhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Lots to do around Langley
Next story
Langley home to several Remembrance Day services

Just Posted

Bugler Brian Parkinson played the <em>Last Pos</em>t at the Murrayville Remembrance Day ceremony in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley home to several Remembrance Day services

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

Seasonal supervisor Doug Grande was part of the team from Cobra Electric that installed Remembrance Day banners around Fort Langley recently. (Richard Jewer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Installer moved by stories behind Fort Langley banners

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Lots to do around Langley