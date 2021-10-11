A view not often seen from this angle, Langley’s Hilda Wind shared a picture depicting the fall colours sweep over Willoughby as seen from her balcony. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A view not often seen from this angle, Langley’s Hilda Wind shared a picture depicting the fall colours sweep over Willoughby as seen from her balcony. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: A view from on high

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography

Previous story
Wishing you and yours the very best today

Just Posted

Trappers’ Brendan O’Grady faces off in the first period of the Oct. 6 game at George Preston that would see rival Kodiaks win 3-1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Battle of Langley-based teams sees Kodiaks down Trappers

A view not often seen from this angle, Langley’s Hilda Wind shared a picture depicting the fall colours sweep over Willoughby as seen from her balcony. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A view from on high

A greeting from our family to yours. (Aldergrove Star illustration)
Wishing you and yours the very best today

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Paint the Train visual arts shows to return Surrey-Langley