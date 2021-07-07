Langley City’s Tracy Boyd shared a picture of a bumblebee hard at work in her flower garden. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Bees busy in the Langley City garden

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Giving a wink and a nod

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

NaturePhotographyWildlife

Previous story
Former Star editor donates decades worth of microfilm to Alder Grove Heritage Society

Just Posted

AGHS president Tami Quiring and Kurt Langmann showing off his recent donation. (Scott White/Special to The Star)
Former Star editor donates decades worth of microfilm to Alder Grove Heritage Society

Langley City’s Tracy Boyd shared a picture of a bumblebee hard at work in her flower garden. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bees busy in the Langley City garden

Kerington Franklin, a 12-year-old student at Betty Gilbert Middle School, made a three-headed dragon out of pipe-cleaners. (Special to The Star)
12-year-old Aldergrove artist crafts three-headed dragon out of pipe-cleaners

Khim Hipol’s digital photo taken in 2019 – pre-COVID – is one of the images on exhibit at Fort Gallery. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Art show turns spotlight on changes at home