Langley’s Jim Orlowski, a regular contributor to Through Your Lens, shared this picture of some bird swimming around in Brydon Lagoon. They were spotted while he was walking along the trail in the Nicomekl flood plains. They frequently cross paths with dozens of other walkers and park visitors enjoying the trail on a bright winter day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bird friends from Brydon
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: Alone among so many
SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster
SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
LangleyPhotography
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here