Langley’s Cora Goodyear snapped this shot of a young deer she spotted grazing in a blueberry field off Allard Crescent in Fort Langley recently. The deer appeared to be losing its spots, with new fur coming in to replace areas on its stomach. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Cora Goodyear snapped this shot of a young deer she spotted grazing in a blueberry field off Allard Crescent in Fort Langley recently. The deer appeared to be losing its spots, with new fur coming in to replace areas on its stomach. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Blueberry feast

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sun worshipping in Brydon Lagoon

SHARE: Buzzing about in the backyard

SHARE: Langley deserves horse capital title

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWildlife

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Bubbles’, born during global flu pandemic, marks 104th birthday
Next story
PHOTOS: Barns, silos, and mountains make up Aldergrove landscape

Just Posted

A farm in rural Aldergrove on 264 Street. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Barns, silos, and mountains make up Aldergrove landscape

Carlos Garoz is among the artists who have works in the fundraising auction. (Infinite Expansion Foundation auction)
Langley art auction fundraisers to help at-risk youth

The one-month pilot will begin March 6 on a 60-foot articulated bus and two double-decker buses. (TransLink)
Our View: Making transit free for kids will pay big dividends

Langley’s Cora Goodyear snapped this shot of a young deer she spotted grazing in a blueberry field off Allard Crescent in Fort Langley recently. The deer appeared to be losing its spots, with new fur coming in to replace areas on its stomach. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Blueberry feast