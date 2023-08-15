Veronique Kolisnyk spotted a brilliantly coloured visitor in her Walnut Grove backyard recently. It was a male house finch that came to brighten her day and yard. It has rosy red around the face and upper breast, with streaky brown back, belly and tail. In flight, the red rump stood out. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Veronique Kolisnyk spotted a brilliantly coloured visitor in her Walnut Grove backyard recently. It was a male house finch that came to brighten her day and yard. It has rosy red around the face and upper breast, with streaky brown back, belly and tail. In flight, the red rump stood out. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Bright-feathered friend visits

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Visitor admiring a bright and bountiful garden

SHARE: Fort Langley’s bounty

SHARE: Families waddles through the wetlands together

SHARE: Trees’ blossoms captivating

SHARE: Time to feast

SHARE: Lovely lagoon dweller

SHARE: Taking a st-roll together

.

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley’s 17th annual ukulele summer camp open for registrants

Just Posted

BC RCMP underwater recovery team located body of man from Surrey in Cultus Lake on Aug. 15, 2023. (Twitter/UFVRD)
Body of young man from Surrey missing in Cultus Lake recovered

Veronique Kolisnyk spotted a brilliantly coloured visitor in her Walnut Grove backyard recently. It was a male house finch that came to brighten her day and yard. It has rosy red around the face and upper breast, with streaky brown back, belly and tail. In flight, the red rump stood out. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bright-feathered friend visits

BC Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)
Gun charges dropped after Charter challenge in Langley domestic violence case

Crescent Beach. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Fleeting summer almost gone