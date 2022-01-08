Brenden Humphries is one of many to share the unusual sight of Brydon Lagoon transformed into one giant hockey rink, with hundreds lacing up and skating around the frozen pond. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Brydon Lagoon transformed into skating rink

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

