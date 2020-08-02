SHARE: Campbell Valley park offers so many beautiful and tranquil sites

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

While on an afternoon stroll along the south perimeter trail at Campbell Valley Regional park last week, Jim Orlowski captured this picture of the park office and maintenance buildings behind a sea of golden hay. “So nice to get out for a warm day walk,” he shared.(Jim Orlowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you'd like to contribute?

