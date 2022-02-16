During a recent stroll through Derby Reach Regional Park, Langley’s Cora Goodyear snapped a shot of this tug steaming down the Fraser River. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

During a recent stroll through Derby Reach Regional Park, Langley’s Cora Goodyear snapped a shot of this tug steaming down the Fraser River. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Chugging along

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: In a farmer’s field

SHARE: Not all of us mind the wet weather

SHARE: Tobogganing a blast in Campbell Valley

SHARE: Sun rising on a cold morning walk

SHARE: Cold crispy weather blankets Willoughby

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fraser RiverLangleyMetro Vancouver Regional Districtparks

Previous story
Flood victims can get free renovations
Next story
Breakfast programs expand in local schools

Just Posted

Nicholas Meister showed up for work on Saturday at the Langley Curling Centre, where he is the ice maker, to get a surprise contribution to help make the trip to the Brier championship. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A suprise for Langley Brier contender

During a recent stroll through Derby Reach Regional Park, Langley’s Cora Goodyear snapped a shot of this tug steaming down the Fraser River. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Chugging along

Otter Co-op, through its Community Spaces grants, has helped fund a number of environmental conservation, urban agriculture, and recreational initiatives – including a playground. (Otter Co-op/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Co-op grant money up for grabs

Construction in Surrey. Roughly 1,200 people are moving to the city every month. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Our View: Right housing needed, not just more housing