Preparing for Easter, Michaud Heritage House caretaker Sandra Reams has once again decorated for the holiday in her own unique fashion. She’s welcoming spring by hoisting a few of her many stuffed bunnies up onto the clothesline outside the house. “Many people enjoy the clothesline scene when on their way to Portage park,” Reams said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Preparing for Easter, Michaud Heritage House caretaker Sandra Reams has once again decorated for the holiday in her own unique fashion. She’s welcoming spring by hoisting a few of her many stuffed bunnies up onto the clothesline outside the house. “Many people enjoy the clothesline scene when on their way to Portage park,” Reams said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Clean and ready for hugging in time for Easter

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air

SHARE: No filters needed

SHARE: A spot for tranquil reflection – year round

SHARE: Lights and snow a brilliant combination

SHARE: Fruit literally frozen on the vine

SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver

SHARE: Drawn by the cooler weather

.

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

HeritageHolidays and Seasonal EventsLangleyLangley CityMuseumPhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Volunteer chefs helping fundraiser for Aldergrove charity

Just Posted

Preparing for Easter, Michaud Heritage House caretaker Sandra Reams has once again decorated for the holiday in her own unique fashion. She’s welcoming spring by hoisting a few of her many stuffed bunnies up onto the clothesline outside the house. “Many people enjoy the clothesline scene when on their way to Portage park,” Reams said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Clean and ready for hugging in time for Easter

A local letter writer is concerned that Bill C-11 doesn’t “acknowledge the Christian values we have always lived under.” (Jenny Kane/AP)
LETTER: Online streaming bill doesn’t acknowledge nation’s Christian values

Vancouver Bandits are hosting a two-day, free youth basketball tournament at LEC this week (Monday and Wednesday, March 27 and 29). (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bandits host play day for Grade 6 and 7 basketball enthusiasts

Giants ended their regular season schedule with a close game, but came out on the wrong side of a 5-4 score Saturday night, March 25, in Kelowna. Next, the playoffs. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A late in the game surge not enough for Vancouver Giants against Kelowna Rockets

Pop-up banner image