SHARE: Clean and ready for hugging in time for Easter

Preparing for Easter, Michaud Heritage House caretaker Sandra Reams has once again decorated for the holiday in her own unique fashion. She’s welcoming spring by hoisting a few of her many stuffed bunnies up onto the clothesline outside the house. “Many people enjoy the clothesline scene when on their way to Portage park,” Reams said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

