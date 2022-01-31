Friday may have provided a beautiful, sunny day. But Xinguang Yang of Willoughby still found it “very cold” during a morning stroll through the Yorkson Community Park. “I found freezing grass lawns and morning sunlight reflection on the upper right of trees, which was impressive,” said Yang. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Friday may have provided a beautiful, sunny day. But Xinguang Yang of Willoughby still found it “very cold” during a morning stroll through the Yorkson Community Park. “I found freezing grass lawns and morning sunlight reflection on the upper right of trees, which was impressive,” said Yang. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Cold crispy weather blankets Willoughby

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Not all of us mind the wet weather

SHARE: Tobogganing a blast in Campbell Valley

SHARE: Multiple rinks set up on lagoon

SHARE: Snowfall in the village

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWeather

Previous story
SHARE: Sun rising on a cold morning walk

Just Posted

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Our View: Have your say on civic budgets, taxes

Friday may have provided a beautiful, sunny day. But Xinguang Yang of Willoughby still found it “very cold” during a morning stroll through the Yorkson Community Park. “I found freezing grass lawns and morning sunlight reflection on the upper right of trees, which was impressive,” said Yang. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Cold crispy weather blankets Willoughby

Alex Cotton guarded the Giants goal during at Sunday’s (Jan. 30) game against Kamloops Blazers at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Four games in five days end with losses for Vancouver Giants

Black Fish Isaac Bot celebrates a goal with teammate Jon Phillips. A late scoring blizzard by the Grizzlies produced an 11-9 win on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 29, in week seven action of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Eagles and Grizzlies winners in week 7 of Arena Lacross League play in Langley