SHARE: Coming in to cool down

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sun worshipping in Brydon Lagoon

SHARE: Buzzing about in the backyard

SHARE: Langley deserves horse capital title

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWildlife